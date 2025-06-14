Kelly Financial Group LLC Invests $4.53 Million in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

JPIE stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

