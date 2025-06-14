Hickory Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.92 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

