Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $569.93 and its 200 day moving average is $583.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

