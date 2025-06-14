iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

