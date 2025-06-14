BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $422.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.76 and a 200 day moving average of $425.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

