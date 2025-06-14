Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $54.46 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

