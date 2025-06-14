Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

