HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.3% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

