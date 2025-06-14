Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 5.3%
ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
