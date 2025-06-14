VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 474,119 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

