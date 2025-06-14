Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.