Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $48,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $987.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $944.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.45. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.