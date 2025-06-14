Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 20,230 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 24.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average of $502.76. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

