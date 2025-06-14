Vista Finance LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Vista Finance LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 0.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,203,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,950,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

