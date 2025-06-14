Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

