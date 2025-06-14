Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

