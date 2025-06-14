Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $67,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,322,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after acquiring an additional 357,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

