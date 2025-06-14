7,246 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Progressive by 119.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3%

Progressive stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $203.39 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

