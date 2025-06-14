Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7%

AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.