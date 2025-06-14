IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 594.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

