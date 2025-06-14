Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher Sells 40,000 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,367.13. The trade was a 44.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 60,647 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $204,986.86.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 950 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $3,230.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 16 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $54.40.

On Thursday, May 29th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 20,200 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $61,206.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 15,000 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 21,037 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85.

Lantern Pharma Trading Down 5.6%

LTRN opened at $3.05 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

