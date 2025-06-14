Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

