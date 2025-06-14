Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

