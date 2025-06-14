Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $130.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $132.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

