Tobam Has $106,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tobam cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Stryker were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

