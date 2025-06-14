Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.19.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

