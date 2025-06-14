Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 962 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

