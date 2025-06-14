Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.42.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.