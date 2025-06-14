Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $314,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

