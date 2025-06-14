CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.