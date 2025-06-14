Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

