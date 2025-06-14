4,255 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.4%

BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

