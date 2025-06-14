Dover Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.36 and a 200-day moving average of $400.57.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
