Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

