Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $189.93 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,799,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,930,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 975,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 236,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

