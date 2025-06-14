Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $818.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $775.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.50. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.