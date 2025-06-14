CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $613.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.13 and a 200-day moving average of $583.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

