Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

