CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 383 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $8,975,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.