Hickory Asset Management Inc. Invests $344,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

