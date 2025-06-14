Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – June 11th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Best Buy, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware, software and related services. Investors purchase these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies as they expand into gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise applications. The performance of VR stocks is driven by product innovation, consumer and business adoption rates, and overall market sentiment toward emerging tech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $697.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.29 and a 200 day moving average of $617.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,031. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 159.68 and a beta of -0.69.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 1,989,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE:U traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 5,253,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393,865. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.34.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $178.19. 227,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,208. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

