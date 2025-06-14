RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
