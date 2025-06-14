Everpar Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

