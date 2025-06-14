Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.22. The company has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

