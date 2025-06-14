Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

