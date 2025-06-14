Goldstone Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.9% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VOO stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

