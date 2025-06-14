Insider Selling: MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Sells 34,733 Shares of Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $261,856.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 33,400 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $501,000.00.

MARA Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $15.04 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MARA by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 570,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MARA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 834,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MARA from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MARA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

