HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

