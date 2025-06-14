Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 9,759 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 9,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $422,076.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,716.50. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, David Scott Offer sold 4,554 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $198,053.46.

On Wednesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 11,025 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $472,972.50.

On Tuesday, May 13th, David Scott Offer sold 32,172 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $1,350,902.28.

On Friday, May 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after buying an additional 569,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after buying an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 916,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

