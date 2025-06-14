Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

